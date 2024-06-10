Yerevan to host capstone meeting of the Armenia-US Strategic Dialogue

On June 11, the capstone meeting of the Armenia-US Strategic Dialogue will be held in Yerevan.

The session will start with the meeting of Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia James C. O’Brien at the MFA of Armenia. It will be followed by the Session in enlarged format with participation of the delegations.

At the beginning of the session Ararat Mirzoyan and James O’Brien will deliver opening remarks, which will be broadcast live. A concluding statement will be released.