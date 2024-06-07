Shanghai Cooperation Organization interested in expanding relations with Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by Zhang Ming, Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The Prime Minister welcomed Zhang Ming’s visit to Armenia and emphasized the development of cooperation with the organization. Nikol Pashinyan noted that Armenia is interested in deepening broad regional cooperation and referred to the “Crossroads of Peace” project of the Armenian government in that regard.

Zhang Ming emphasized the interest of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Secretariat in expanding mutually beneficial relations with Armenia.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the activities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and further cooperation.