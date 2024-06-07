Armenian FM congratulates Greece and Denmark on their election to UN Security Council

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has congratulated his Greek and Danish counterparts George Gerapetritis and Lars Løkke Rasmussen on the election of their countries to the UN Security Council.

“Given the commitment and the shared vision for more secure environment in our region, Europe and beyond, we can combine efforts for better outcomes. All the success!” FM Mirzoyan said in a message to George Gerapetritis.

I extend warmest congratulations to my counterpart George Gerapetritis & the team for 🇬🇷’s election to #UN Security Council.



Given commitment & shared vision for more secure environment in our region, Europe & beyond, we can combine efforts for better outcomes. All the success! pic.twitter.com/etF39syTb9 — Ararat Mirzoyan (@AraratMirzoyan) June 7, 2024

on Denmark the Foreign Minister said: “We value the cooperation we have developed on democratic development which is key to security and peace both in Europe and beyond. Looking forward to enhancing coop within!”

Sincere congratulations to my 🇩🇰counterpart @larsloekke for #Denmark’s election to @UN Security Council.



We value the cooperation we have developed on democratic development which is key to security & peace both in #Europe & beyond. Looking forward to enhancing coop within 🇺🇳! pic.twitter.com/jeN5hJIGeb — Ararat Mirzoyan (@AraratMirzoyan) June 7, 2024

The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday elected Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama, and Somalia to the 15-member U.N. Security Council for two-year terms starting on Jan. 1, 2025.

The Security Council is the only U.N. body that can make legally binding decisions such as imposing sanctions and authorizing use of force.