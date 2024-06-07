Armenia hosts Kazakhstan in a friendly tonight

Armenia will face Kazakhstan in an international friendly tonight.

Armenia will be bidding to end a four-game losing run in all competitions when they tackle Kazakhstan at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium.

The hosts will enter the contest off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Slovenia on Tuesday, while Kazakhstan lost 2-1 to Luxembourg in their last international fixture at the end of March.

Kazakhstan have faced Armenia on seven previous occasions, with the latter winning four of those fixtures, but their last meeting, which was a World Cup qualifier in October 2017, finished 1-1.