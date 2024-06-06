Armenian PM thanks Lithuanian counterpart for support after heavy floods

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed gratitude to his Lithuanian counterpart

Ingrida Simonyte

for unwavering support after heavy floods hit Armenia.

“Thank you

Ingrida Simonyte

for your unwavering support during these challenging times. Lithuania’s solidarity is truly appreciated. Together, we will overcome these difficulties and rebuild stronger than ever

,” PM Pashinyan said in a post on X.

On Wednesday the Lithuanian government announced EUR 100 000 in humanitarian aid to Armenia to mitigate consequences of devastating floods.

“In times of challenge, you are not alone,” PM

Simonyte

said in response to Nikol Pashinyan.