Armenian PM thanks Lithuanian counterpart for support after heavy floods

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed gratitude to his Lithuanian counterpart
Ingrida Simonytefor unwavering support after heavy floods hit Armenia.
“Thank you
Ingrida Simonytefor your unwavering support during these challenging times. Lithuania’s solidarity is truly appreciated. Together, we will overcome these difficulties and rebuild stronger than ever,” PM Pashinyan said in a post on X.
On Wednesday the Lithuanian government announced EUR 100 000 in humanitarian aid to Armenia to mitigate consequences of devastating floods.
“In times of challenge, you are not alone,” PM
Simonytesaid in response to Nikol Pashinyan.