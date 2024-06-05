Moscow confirms readinrss to support reconciation between Yerevan and Baku – Deputy FM

Moscow confirms its readiness to support the reconciliation of Yerevan and Baku, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with TASS.

As the Deputy Minister noted, the Russian side positively assesses the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, held in Kazakhstan on May 10-11.

“It gave the parties the opportunity to move forward on the path to peace and stability in the South Caucasus. Another important step has been taken in this direction,” Galuzin emphasized.

“Moscow has already hosted rounds of peace negotiations between Baku and Yerevan twice – in May and July 2023. We are ready to continue to provide full support for the reconciliation of the two fraternal peoples for Russia, to promote the search for mutually acceptable and balanced solutions in order to ensure the security and prosperity of all countries in the region.” he noted.

The diplomat also highly appreciated the role of Astana, which provided a platform for Armenian-Azerbaijani contacts.