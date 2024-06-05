Armenian PM congratulates India’s Mori on election win

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Narendra Modi, on the occasion of the successful national parliamentary elections and the crucial victory of the National Democratic Alliance. The message reads as follows,

“I warmly congratulate you on the successful general elections held in the Republic of India and on the crucial victory of the National Democratic Alliance under your leadership.

These historic elections re-affirmed the commitment of the Indian people to democratic values, ensuring and strengthening the continuous dynamic development and achievements of the friendly country of India in various spheres. I am confident that during your upcoming tenure, following the declared principle of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” India will continue to share its achievements in the fields of economy, technologies, education, health and space research for the sake of global good.



I am pleased to note that in recent years we have jointly succeeded in bringing the historically friendly relations between our peoples to a qualitatively new level, thus creating a sound basis for developing a strategic dialogue. Armenia is ready to exert every effort for further strengthening and advancing this dialogue.

I believe we will have the opportunity to meet in the near future and share our vision on further promoting the Armenia-India bilateral agenda.



I wish you good health and ever-new achievements, and I wish lasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of India.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration”.