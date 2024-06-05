SportTop

Armenia, Georgia to submit joint bid to host 2029 FIFA U20 World Cup

Armenia and Georgia will submit a joint bid to host the 2029 FIFA U20 World Cup.

Presidents of the Football Federations of Armenia and Georgia Armen Melikbekyan and Levan Kobiashvili made the announcement at a joint press conference in Yerevan.

“Given the good-neighborly relations between the Football Federations of Armenia and Georgia, and the brilliant cooperation in a number of fields, the Federations have decided to submit a bill to host the 2029 FIFA U20 World Cup,” Armen Melikbekyan said.

He noted that the work on the joint bid will start today.

