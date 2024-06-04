Yerevan to host next meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

The next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will take place in Yerevan, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Bakytzhan Sagintayev has said.

“The next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will take place in Yerevan at the end of September or early October,” he said at an expanded meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in the Belarusian city of Nesvizh in the Minsk region.

The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, which includes the heads of government of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states, ensures the implementation and control of the implementation of decisions of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council composed of the leaders of the of the member states. Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meets twice a year.