India’s Modi claims 3rd term as his his party faces shock setbacksIndia’s Modi claims 3rd term as his

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will serve a third term in office after India’s election authority confirmed the National Democratic Alliance coalition headed by his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party won the required 272 seats for a majority.

However, the result was a stunning blow to Modi, who had triumphantly vowed to win a 400-seat supermajority in this year’s election – and romped to victory in the last two contests with a simple majority for the BJP, turning his Hindu nationalist right-wing party into an electoral juggernaut.

India’s opposition, which had largely been written off in the polls and by many analysts, portrayed the result as a rejection of Modi’s divisive style.

All 642 million votes cast during six weeks of the world’s biggest election, which ended on June 1, are being counted today. Votes are being tallied under an extreme heat wave that has killed dozens of people.