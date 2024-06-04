House passes Schiff’s bill to name Glendale Post Office after Paul Ignatius

The House of Representatives on Monday passed a bill introduced by Rep. Adam Schiff to name a Glendale post office after former U.S. Navy Secretary Paul Ignatius, the son of one of the first Armenian families to settle in Glendale, and the highest-ranking Armenian-American in the U.S. government, Asbarez reports.

Schiff’s bill, which was passed via unanimous voice vote, now heads to the U.S. Senate. If passed into law, it would name the Glendale post office at 6444 San Fernando Road in honor of Ignatius. Schiff’s 30th Congressional District, which includes the cities of Burbank and Glendale, is home to the largest Armenian-American diaspora community in the country.

Before the vote, Schiff spoke on the House floor on the importance of Ignatius’ legacy of service, which you can see here.

“In Glendale, he has been a pillar of the community, a mentor, and a source of inspiration for many, especially the Armenian community who he has encouraged to follow him into public service. His commitment to education, civic engagement, and cultural preservation has profoundly impacted the Armenian-American community and the broader public. He has worked to promote understanding, tolerance, and unity, reflecting the values that make our community strong and vibrant,” Schiff said about Ignatius’ meaning to Glendale.

“From humble beginnings, Paul served his nation bravely as an ordinance officer during World War II and rose to become the highest-ranking Armenian-American in the U.S. government to this day, serving as the 59th U.S. Secretary of the Navy under President Lyndon B. Johnson. This remarkable journey from the son of immigrants to a high-ranking presidential appointee is a path only possible here – a dream that is uniquely American,” Schiff added about Ignatius’ service to the U.S.

“Throughout his life, Paul has remained true to his values, honest in his dealings, and deeply optimistic about our future. These principles guided his efforts and earned him the trust and admiration of his colleagues and the communities he served. He likes to say that when he joined the Pentagon, nobody asked him what party he belonged to. Public service was something that went far beyond partisan politics and reflected Paul’s genuine and deep love of his community and country,” Schiff emphasized about Ignatius’ character and dedication to our country. “We could all learn a thing or two from that,” he said.

The U.S. Navy announced in 2013 that one of its new destroyers would be called the USS Paul Ignatius. That became a reality in 2019, when they commissioned its newest Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer during a ceremony at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.