Armenian PM, Finnish President discuss bilateral relations, regional issues

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the further development and expansion of Armenia-Finland relations. In particular, the implementation of consistent steps towards the expansion of economic cooperation was emphasized.

Nikol Pashinyan and Alexander Stub touched upon the deepening of cooperation between Armenia and the European Union, the democratic reforms implemented in our country, as well as the issues related to the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and regional security.