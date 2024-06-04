Ambitious agenda of Armenia-EU partnership discussed in Yerevan

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received Michael Siebert, the Managing Director for Russia, Eastern Partnership, Central Asia, Regional Cooperation and OSCE of the European External Action Service.

The interlocutors discussed a number of issues of the comprehensive and ambitious agenda of the Armenia-EU partnership.

Views were exchanged on the new partnership agenda. Minister Mirzoyan emphasized: “We are hopeful that this new agenda will include all the key components and mechanisms in line with the dynamics of development and goals of our partnership, as well as the democratic path taken by the Republic of Armenia.”

Both the continuous implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, and the realization of the opportunities available beyond it to the maximum extent, were highlighted.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Michael Siebert, among others, touched upon the EU monitoring mission in Armenia, steps towards strengthening Armenia’s resilience, as well as economic cooperation.