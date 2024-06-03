Real Madrid announce signing of Kylian Mbappé from PSG

France forward Kylian Mbappé has joined Real Madrid as a free agent on a five-year contract, the La Liga club said on Monday, ending a transfer saga that rumbled on for years before the European champions captured their newest Galactico

“Real Madrid CF and Kylian Mbappe have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons,” the Spanish champions said in a statement, fresh off their 15th European Cup triumph.

The 25-year-old captain of the French national team had announced he was leaving Paris St Germain in a video posted on social media platform X on May 10th.

Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in 2017, initially on loan, with the move made permanent a year later for a reported £165.7million fee.