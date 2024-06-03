PM Pashinyan chairs consultations on Academic City master plan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired consultations on the master plan of the “Academic City.”

Members of the Board of Trustees of the “Academic City” Foundation, Tobias Keyl, the deputy director of gmp International GmbH Architects and Engineers, which designed the master plan of the Academic City, and heads of concerned departments participated in the consultation.

Tobias Keyl presented the changes implemented in the master plan based on the observations and recommendations of the previous discussion and noted that the final conceptual master plan will be presented in the near future.

A discussion was held on the planned steps after the approval of the conceptual master plan, in particular, the development of the schematic plan. In that context, the Prime Minister noted that there are several stages of work: the first stage is to prepare the area for implementation of the project. According to Nikol Pashinyan, at this stage it is necessary to have a road map for the preparation of the area with concrete persons in charge. The Prime Minister also instructed to submit a proposal regarding the transition from the master plan to the schematic plan.

Thoughts were also exchanged on a number of issues related to infrastructure. According to Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan, building infrastructure is one of the most important issues from the point of view of preparation of the territory.

Chairman of the Urban Development Committee Yeghiazar Vardanyan, in turn, noted that at this stage it is already possible to carry out works related to land relief, as well as regardless of the stages of construction, it is possible to carry out works related to infrastructure. In this context, Nikol Pashinyan instructed to form a working group that will work out the next steps. .

During the consultation, a number of issues related to the development of the transport project were clarified. Reference was made to the implementation of various legislative regulations.