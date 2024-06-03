Heat kills more than 50 people in India in three days

More than 50 people have died in India over the past three days as a brutal heat spell continues to grip parts of the country, the BBC reports.

Around 33 people died in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh over the weekend due to the heat.

In Odisha (Orissa) state, about 20 people died due to heat stroke, an official told ANI news agency.

Many of these deaths were reported on 1 June as India voted in the last phase of polling for its general election.

The results of the election are set to be announced on 4 June.

Every five years, India holds its general election in the summer months of April and May.

But this year, the temperatures have been record-breaking, with the country experiencing frequent, more intense and longer heatwaves.