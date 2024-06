Claudia Sheinbaum to be Mexico’s first woman president – exit poll

Claudia Sheinbaum is set to become Mexico’s first woman president in an historic win, exit polls suggest, the BBC reports.

The 61-year-old former mayor of Mexico City is projected to win 56% of the vote in Sunday’s election, convincingly beating her main rival, businesswoman Xóchitl Gálvez.

Preliminary results also give her a wide lead.

If the exit polls are confirmed, Ms Sheinbaum will replace her mentor, outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, on 1 October.