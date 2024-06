Armenian Parliament Speaker off to Slovenia for official visit

The delegation led by the President of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan has left for the Republic of Slovenia on an official visit.

Within the framework of the visit bilateral meetings are expected with the high-ranking officials of Slovenia, including President Nataša Pirc Musar, President of the National Assembly Urška Klakočar Zupančič and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon.