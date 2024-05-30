Armenia a guest of honor at Paris-Philex 2024 philatelic event

From May 30 to June 1, Armenia participates in the major Paris-Philex 2024 philatelic event as a guest of honor. Within the framework of the fair hosted by the French postal company, Armenia’s postal operator Haypost will present itself in a separate booth, displaying the best samples and collections of Armenian philately depicting the sights of Armenia and the Armenian alphabet.



Presentation and cancellation of stamps dedicated to three great French Armenians – Missak Manouchian, leader of the Resistance Movement, world-famous singer Charles Aznavour, and famous musician Michel Legrand – will take place within the framework of the fair.



Postcards and stamps dedicated to famous figures of the Armenian nation were issued by the French Postal Company in 2024, in connection with events marking their anniversaries.



Armenia participates in the Philex fair at the initiative of the Armenian Embassy in France in close cooperation with the French Post and Haypost.