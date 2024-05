Satellite to probe mystery of clouds and climate

A sophisticated joint European-Japanese satellite has launched to measure how clouds influence the climate, the BBC reports.

Some low-level clouds are known to cool the planet, others at high altitude will act as a blanket.

The Earthcare mission will use a laser and a radar to probe the atmosphere to see precisely where the balance lies.

It’s one of the great uncertainties in the computer models used to forecast how the climate will respond to increasing levels of greenhouse gases.