European Film Festival launches in Yerevan

Within Europe Day 2024 celebrations European Film Festival is launched on 29 May 2024 with 23 films. It will be opened with a film from Belgium, the country currently holding the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, and will feature films from Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, as well as from Ukraine.

The festival will be closed on 7 June 2024 with the Armenian film ‘Aurora’s sunrise.’ The festival is open to the public free of charge.

In the framework of the festival films will be screened in Gyumri, Vanadzor and Kajaran on 15, 16 and 17 June 2024.

Every year, in May, Europe celebrates the “Europe Day.” Armenia also hosts the “Europe Day” celebrations, continuing a longstanding tradition of celebrating this significant day. In 2024, celebrations will take place from May 10 to June 7 in Yerevan, Lori and Syunik regions.

The “Europe Day” symbolizes peace and unity. It provides an opportunity to learn more about the initiatives of the European Union in Armenia.