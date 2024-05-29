Cyprus offers condolences over deadly floods in northern Armenia

Cyprus has expressed condolences over the deadly floods in northern Armenia.

“Our sincere condolences to the families of the victims from the heavy floods that hit the Tavush and Lori regions of Armenia. Wishing a swift recovery to those injured and strength to everyone affected by this tragic event,” the Cyprus Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.

Four people were killed, hundreds were evacuated as heavy floods hit the northern Lori and Tavush regions of Armenia on Sunday. The material damage caused by the disaster is yet to be calculated.