Armenian Deputy PM chairs session of the Council of Eurasian Economic Commission in Moscow

Siranush Ghazanchyan
May 29, 2024, 18:08

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan chairs the session of the Council of Eurasian Economic Commission under way in Moscow.

The agenda includes more than dozen issues.