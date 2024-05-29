Armenia, Iran keen to ensure continuity of joint programs

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Ali Bagheri Kani, acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Following the visit of the Armenian Prime Minister’s delegation to Tehran on May 22, the Foreign Minister once again expressed his condolences to his colleague on the death of the President of Iran, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and their accompanying persons and expressed his support.

The interlocutors emphasized that the neighborly ties between the two countries and peoples are deep and strong and will be continuous. Ararat Mirzoyan and Ali Bagheri Kani referred to the bilateral and regional agenda, stressing the mutual willingness to implement the agreements reached so far and ensure the continuity of current programs.

The Iranian side, for its part, expressed its condolences and support over the human casualties and damages caused by floods in Tavush and Lori regions of Armenia.