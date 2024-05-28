Award ceremony held on the occasion of the Republic Day

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Vahagn Khachaturyan presented state awards to a group of people representing various fields on the occasion of the Republic Day.

In particular, Prime Minister Pashinyan awarded Deputy Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Armenia Arsen Ayvazyan with a commemorative medal of the Prime Minister of Armenia for his contribution to the strengthening of law and order and legality.

By the decision of Nikol Pashinyan, the Director of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, the Colonel of the Rescue Service, Kamo Tsutsulyan was awarded the rank of Major General of the Rescue Service.