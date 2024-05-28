PoliticsTop

Armenian Defense Minister off to Brussels for working visit

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 28, 2024, 11:28
Less than a minute

On May 28th, a delegation led by Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan departed for Brussels on a working visit, the Ministry of Defense informed.

No further details were revealed about the agenda of the visit.

