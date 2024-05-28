Home | All news | Politics | Armenian Defense Minister off to Brussels for working visit PoliticsTop Armenian Defense Minister off to Brussels for working visit Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 28, 2024, 11:28 Less than a minute On May 28th, a delegation led by Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan departed for Brussels on a working visit, the Ministry of Defense informed. No further details were revealed about the agenda of the visit. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 28, 2024, 11:28 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook X Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print