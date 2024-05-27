Dozens detained as acts of disobedience resume in Armenia

As of 10:10 am, 196 protesters were detained in Yerevan for “failure to comply with legal requirement of police officers,” the Ministry of Internal Affairs informs.

The “Tavush for the Motherland” Movement resumed the acts of disobedience early this morning, blocking a number of streets in Yerevan.

Leader of the movement, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan and opposition MPs joined the protests.

During a rally in Yereva’s Republic Square on Sunday Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan was announced the movement’s candidate for prime minister. In turn, Archbishop Galstanyan announced that he had requested the Catholicos to temporarily suspend his spiritual service.