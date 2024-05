Armenian State Revenue Committee informs that the traffic on the route “Bagratashen” -Noyemberan-Ijevan-Dilijan-Yerevan and in the opposite direction has been restored.

Traffic in the “Bagratashen” – Haghtanak village and Ijevan-Dilijan sections is one-way, it is recvomended to use the indicated areas if absolutely necessary.

“Bagratashen” customs checkpoint is functioning normally.