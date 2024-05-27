SocietyTop

Armenia appreciates solidarity of intetnational partners aftet heavy floods – MFA

Armenia highly appreciate the solidarity expressed by international partners following heavy floods, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X.

“We highly appreciate the solidarity expressed by our international partners, countries and organizations following heavy floods in Tavush and Lori regions of Armenia which caused loss of lives and serious damage of infrastructure and residential areas,” the Spokesperson said.

“After assessing the overall damage we will coordinate the measures for mitigating the impact with partners, as necessary,” she added.

