Ambassador sees potential for expansion of trade between Armenia and Brazil

There is real potential and mutual interest to expand trade with Brazil, Armen Yeganian, Armenia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Brazil, said in an interview with Diplomatica Business.

“Diplomatic relations between Armenia and Brazil were established more than 30 years ago, but ties between our people go back a few centuries. Armenia and Brazil are both democratic countries that openly support democratic values and international law. Our bilateral relations are developing dynamically,”Ambassador Yeganian said.

According to him, Brazil is an important partner in international affairs, as well. “There is very productive cooperation between Armenia and Brazil on international platforms. On many occasions, Armenia and Brazil supported each other’s candidacies. One of the many examples is Armenia’s unilateral support for the Brazilian candidate, Thelma Krug, for the position of President of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), and for the Brazilian candidate, Leonardo Nemer Caldeira Brant, for the position of Judge of the International Court of Justice (CIJ).”

Armen Yeganian said that the trade between the two countries amounts to approximately $100 million dollars annually, noting, however, that the numbers are far from satisfactory. “We see positive dynamics and are working towards taking advantage of the opportunities in both countries. Brazil is one of the largest economies in the world, and Armenia has recently seen impressive economic growth following the Velvet Revolution in 2018. In 2022, Armenia had real GDP growth of 12.6 percent, and is in the course economic and democratic reforms. Therefore, there is real potential and mutual interest to expand trade,” he stated.

The Ambassador noted that the Embassies of the two countries are also actively promoting cultural cooperation. In this context, he recalled the concert organized by the Embassy of Armenia in Brazil dedicated to the 120th birth anniversary of the famous Armenian composer Aram Khachaturian which took place at the Plínio Marcos Theater last November and was performed by the Cláudio Santoro National Theater Symphony Orchestra. “Aram Khachaturian and Cláudio Santoro had very close ties, which was another invisible link between our two peoples, even before Armenia’s independence,” Amb. Yeganian said.

Speaking about the Armenian genocide recognition, AMb. Yeganian said: “More than 30 countries have recognized the Armenian Genocide at different levels of their respective governments. In the case of Brazil, the Federal Senate recognized the Armenian Genocide in 2015 and recommended to the President of the Republic that he also recognize it. Furthermore, federal deputies make statements every year in Congress in honor of the Armenian victims. There are several memorials, including an Armenian khachkar (cross stone), dedicated to 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide in Brazil.”

“The Holocaust, the Rwandan Genocide and many other crimes against humanity would never have happened if the international community had learned a lesson from the Armenian Genocide. The Armenian Genocide is not just a national tragedy, it is a global issue, it is a tragedy of humanity. Therefore, I think that all progressive forces should fight against human rights violations, regardless of their manifestations,” he emphasized.