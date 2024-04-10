Iran against turning Caucasus into geopolitical competition arena – MFA

Iran has warned against turning the South Caucasus into an arena of geopolitical competition by extra-regional powers, IRNA reports.

At a briefing with journalists, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanani emphasized the importance of regional cooperation to establish peace and stability in the Caucasus.

Strengthening economic cooperation and expanding communication play an effective role in establishing peace and stability and economic development in the Caucasus region, he said.

Commenting on the recent tripartite meeting between Armenia, EU and US, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman stressed the need to use regional capacity, including the 3+3 consultative mechanism to resolve outstanding disputes.