Armenian Ambassador briefs Irish lawmakers on Crossroads of Peace initiative

On April 10th, Ambassador Nersesyan met with Chair of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee of the Irish Houses of Parliament, Mr. Charles Flanagan, and other members of the committee.

In the wake of Azerbaijan’s persistent ceasefire violations, which continue to undermine peace and stability in the region, Ambassador Nersesyan stressed the importance of adherence to the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, as well principles of international law.

The Ambassador reiterated Armenia’s unwavering commitment to the peaceful coexistence and prosperity of all peoples in the region. In this regard, Ambassador Nersesyan presented Armenia’s Crossroads of Peace initiative, as a framework designed to promote dialogue, cooperation, and sustainable peace in the South Caucasus.

Furthermore, Ambassador Nersesyan emphasised the significance of Ireland as a valued partner to Armenia and expressed the mutual aim to continue nurturing and strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations. In this context, he underlined the positive dynamics in Armenia-Ireland cooperation both within the European Union and other multilateral organizations.