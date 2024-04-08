Solar Eclipse: Sky watchers hope for clear weather

Millions are hoping for clear skies as anticipation grows ahead of Monday’s total solar eclipse, the BBC reports.

Forecasters are predicting cloudy conditions in northern Mexico, Texas and parts of the Great Lakes region.

Better weather is expected in western Mexico and parts of the US Midwest, with clear spring skies likely in New England and Canada.

The total solar eclipse, the first to cross the continent since 2017, will first hit land on Mexico’s west coast.

It will track north-east across heavily populated areas and several major cities in three countries.