“Crossroads of Peace” project could become an important prerequisite for Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process, CoE Secretary General says

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hosted the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić.

The Prime Minister welcomed Mrs. Burić’s visit to Armenia and highlighted the importance of cooperation with the Council of Europe. At the meeting, reference was made to the implementation of the Council of Europe Action Plan for Armenia 2023-2026 and the steps aimed at implementing the agenda of democratic reforms in Armenia. In this context, Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the commitment and political will of the Armenian government. Referring to the rich agenda of cooperation with the Council of Europe, the Prime Minister highlighted the role of the Council of Europe in addressing the problems of people forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh and in providing international support.

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and emphasized the close cooperation between the Council of Europe and the Government of the Republic of Armenia, including in the direction of the implementation of institutional reforms in the Republic of Armenia. According to Marija Pejčinović Burić, in a period full of challenges for Armenia, the Armenian government is effectively implementing reforms in various directions.

Reference was made to the developments taking place in the region, the normalization process Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, and the possibilities of unblocking regional transport infrastructures. Prime Minister Pashinyan presented the “Crossroads of Peace” project of the Armenian government and its principles. The Secretary General of the Council of Europe noted that the “Crossroads of Peace” project can become an important prerequisite for the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process.

At the meeting, issues related to the humanitarian problems of people forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh, the further steps of assistance by the international community towards their solution were discussed.