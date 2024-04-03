Taiwan hit by biggest earthquake in 25 years

Taiwan has been struck by its most powerful earthquake in 25 years, which measured 7.4 in magnitude, the BBC reports.

Officials have confirmed at least four people have died while rescuers are pulling out people trapped in collapsed buildings.

The epicentre is located about 18km (11 miles) south of Taiwan’s Hualien city, according to the US Geological Survey.

The remote, mountainous region of Hualien was rocked by huge landslides, causing damage which could take weeks to repair.

Tremors were felt as far as the capital Taipei, with videos showing buildings shaking violently.

The quake initially set off tsunami warnings on the island and neighboring countries, some of which have since been retracted.