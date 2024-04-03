Blinken cautions Aliyev any aggressive actions and rhetoric would undermine prospects for peace with Armenia

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Secretary Blinken and President Aliyev discussed the importance of advancing the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which would bring economic benefits to the entire region.

The Secretary underscored that there is no justification for increased tension on the border and cautioned that aggressive actions and rhetoric from any side would undermine prospects for peace.

The Secretary reiterated the need for Azerbaijan to adhere to its international obligations and commitments regarding human rights and fundamental freedoms and urged the release of those unjustly detained.