PoliticsTop

Greek Ambassador joins EU Mission in Armenia for patrol in Khachik village

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 2, 2024, 18:52
Less than a minute

Head of EU Mission in Armenia Markus Ritter hosted the Ambassador of Greece to Armenia Christos Sophianopoulos to brief about the Mission’s activities.

The visitors also joined a patrol in Khachik village.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 2, 2024, 18:52
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button