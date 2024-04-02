Home | All news | Politics | Greek Ambassador joins EU Mission in Armenia for patrol in Khachik village PoliticsTop Greek Ambassador joins EU Mission in Armenia for patrol in Khachik village Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 2, 2024, 18:52 Less than a minute Head of EU Mission in Armenia Markus Ritter hosted the Ambassador of Greece to Armenia Christos Sophianopoulos to brief about the Mission’s activities. The visitors also joined a patrol in Khachik village. Head of Mission Markus Ritter hosted the Ambassador of Greece 🇬🇷 to Armenia 🇦🇲 Christos Sophianopoulos to brief about the Mission's activities. The visitors also joined a patrol in Khachik village. pic.twitter.com/9wtZZ77Ic9— European Union Mission in Armenia (@EUmARMENIA) April 2, 2024 Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 2, 2024, 18:52 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook X Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print