Armenia deeply concerned by attack on Iranian consulate in Damascus – MFA

Armenia is deeply concerned by the recent attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, the Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.

“The inviolability of diplomatic representations is a must and should not be questioned under any pretext. We express our sincere sympathy to victims and wounded,” the Ministry said.

Armenia is deeply concerned by the recent attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. The inviolability of diplomatic representations is a must & should not be questioned under any pretext. We express our sincere sympathy to victims & wounded. — MFA of Armenia🇦🇲 (@MFAofArmenia) April 2, 2024

Iran has vowed to respond to what it said was an Israeli strike on Monday that destroyed an Iranian consulate building in Syria’s capital, Damascus.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Israel would “regret this crime,” while President Ebrahim Raisi insisted that it would “not go unanswered.”

Iranian state TV reported that seven Revolutionary Guards, including two generals, and six Syrians were killed.