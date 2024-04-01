TopWorld

Turkish local elections: Opposition stuns Erdogan with historic victory

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 1, 2024, 11:13
1 minute read

Turkey’s main opposition party has claimed big election victories in the main cities of Istanbul and Ankara, the BBC reports.

The results are a significant blow for Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had hoped to regain control of the cities less than a year after he claimed a third term as president.

He led the campaign to win in Istanbul, where he grew up and became mayor.

But Ekrem Imamoglu, who first won the city in 2019, scored a second victory for the secular opposition CHP.

Mr Erdogan had vowed a new era in Turkey’s megacity of almost 16 million people, but the incumbent mayor of Istanbul was on course to win more than 50% of the vote, defeating the president’s AK Party candidate by more than 11 points and almost one million votes.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 1, 2024, 11:13
1 minute read
Show More
Back to top button