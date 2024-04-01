Marilyn Monroe auction: Man buys crypt near film star’s for $195,000

A burial crypt close to the final resting place of Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe has sold for $195,000 (£154,443) at auction, the BBC reports.

Beverley Hills tech investor Anthony Jabin said he had “always dreamt” of being next to Monroe.

The space is also close to the crypt of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, who bought the vault next to Monroe’s in 1992.

Fans of Monroe, who died in 1962 at the age of 36, regularly visit her crypt in Los Angeles, California.

She starred in some of the biggest Hollywood films of her era, including Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Some Like It Hot and How to Marry a Millionaire.

Since her death, she has continued to be the subject of fascination for many.

Items of hers were sold alongside former possessions of Hefner’s – who was the founder of Playboy and was accused of coercing and drugging women into sex after his death in 2017 – at an auction titled Icons: Playboy, Hugh Hefner, and Marilyn Monroe, run by Julien’s Auctions.