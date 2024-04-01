Baltimore bridge: Alternative route to open for shipping

A temporary alternative route for ships is to be opened in the US city of Baltimore following the collapse of a major bridge, officials have announced, the BBC reports.

Six people died after the Dali cargo ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge last Tuesday, causing shipments to be suspended in and out of one of the country’s busiest ports.

Meanwhile, efforts are under way to remove debris from the water.

A 200-tonne piece of the bridge was removed on Saturday.

Those involved in the clean-up have been cutting debris from the bridge into smaller pieces that can be removed and taken to a disposal site.