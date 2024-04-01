Armenian PM congratulates Assyrian community on New Year

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated representatives of the Assyrian community of Armenia on the occasion of the New Year. The message reads:

Dear representatives of the Assyrian community of Armenia,

I warmly congratulate you on the occasion of the New Year, Kha b-Nisan.

Kha b-Nisan is a festival of love, joy and fertility, which also symbolizes the revival of nature.

I am glad that the Assyrians of Armenia are preserving their national identity, enriching our country with original traditions and giving a unique multicolor to it.

May your homes be filled with joy and warmth on this bright spring day. Let this beautiful holiday seasoned with traditional dishes, accompanied by national song and dance bring you all together and be the beginning of new achievements, success and prosperous future.

I wish well-being and happiness to the Assyrians living in Armenia, as well as to those scattered around the world.

Happy Kha b-Nisan.