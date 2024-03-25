Georgian PM visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

The delegation headed by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial on March 25, accompanied by Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan, Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan, Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinyan, Armenian Ambassador to Georgia Ashot Smbatyan and Georgian Ambassador to Armenia Giorgi Sharvashidze.



The guests were welcomed by Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Edita Gzoyan. She accompanied the guests to the Armenian Genocide Memorial, presenting the history of the creation of the memorial.

Mr. Irakli Kobakhidze laid a wreath at the memorial to the victims of the Armenian Genocide, then the guests placed flowers near the Eternal Flame and honored the memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide with a minute of silence.



At the end of the visit, Irakli Kobakhidze planted a silver fir in the Memory Alley.



Expressing gratitude for the visit, Director of the Museum-Institute Edita Gzoyan presented books about the Armenian Genocide to the honored guest.