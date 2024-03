Georgian PM arrives in Armenia on official visit

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has arrived in Armenia on an official visit.

He was welcomed at Zvartnots International Airport by Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan, Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan and the Mayor of Yerevan, Tigran Avinyan.

The Prime Minister of Georgia will have meetings with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The Prime Ministers of Armenia and Georgia will make statements to the press after the meeting.