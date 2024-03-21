PoliticsTop

Pashinyan, Macron discuss processes taking place in the South Caucasus region

March 21, 2024, 18:53
Less than a minute

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the inaugural Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels.

The high-level political dialogue between Armenia and France and the determination to further strengthen multi-sectoral cooperation were emphasized. Reference was made to the steps towards the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, to the processes taking place in the South Caucasus region.

Thoughts were exchanged on the further development and expansion of Armenia-European Union cooperation.

