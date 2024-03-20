Scientists say they can cut HIV out of cells

Scientists say they have successfully eliminated HIV from infected cells, using Nobel Prize-winning Crispr gene-editing technology, the BBC reports.

Working like scissors, but at the molecular level, it cuts DNA so “bad” bits can be removed or inactivated.

The hope is to ultimately be able to rid the body entirely of the virus, although much more work is needed to check it would be safe and effective.

Existing HIV medicines can stop the virus but not eliminate it.

The University of Amsterdam team, presenting a synopsis, or abstract, of their early findings at a medical conference this week, stress their work remains merely “proof of concept” and will not become a cure for HIV any time soon.

And Dr James Dixon, stem-cell and gene-therapy technologies associate professor at the University of Nottingham, agrees, saying the full findings still require scrutiny.

“Much more work will be needed to demonstrate results in these cell assays can happen in an entire body for a future therapy,” he said.