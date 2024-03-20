Home | All news | Politics | Armenian PM to attend inaugural Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels PoliticsTop Armenian PM to attend inaugural Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 20, 2024, 22:29 Less than a minute Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for Brussels on a working visit. The Prime Minister will participate in the inaugural Nuclear Energy Summit on March 21. Nikol Pashinyan is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with foreign partners. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 20, 2024, 22:29 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook X Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print