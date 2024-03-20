PoliticsTop

Armenian PM to attend inaugural Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 20, 2024, 22:29
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for Brussels on a working visit.

The Prime Minister will participate in the inaugural Nuclear Energy Summit on March 21.

Nikol Pashinyan is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with foreign partners.

