US House passes bill that could ban TikTok nationwide

The US House of Representatives has passed a landmark bill that could see TikTok banned in America, the BBC reports.

It would give the social media giant’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, six months to sell its controlling stake or the app would be blocked in the US.

While the bill passed overwhelmingly in a bipartisan vote, it still needs to clear the Senate and be signed by the president to become law.

Lawmakers have long held concerns about China’s influence over TikTok.

TikTok is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, founded in 2012.