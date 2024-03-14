SocietyTop

European Capital of Innovation Awards 2024 calls for applications – open to Armenia, Georgia and Moldova

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 14, 2024, 18:39
The European Commission has launched the tenth edition of the European Capital of Innovation Awards (iCapital). The prize is awarded to European cities that are front-runners of innovations that benefit their citizens.

The contest will award a total of six prizes for two categories: the European Capital of Innovation and the Rising Innovative City.

The city winning the 2024 European Capital of Innovation title will receive €1 million. Moreover, the first two runners-up of this category will be rewarded with €100,000 each.

In the Rising Innovative City category, the winner will be rewarded with €500,000 accompanied by two runners-up that will receive €50,000 each.

All winners and runners up will be invited to join the EIC Prizes Alumni network, a prestigious group of previous iCapital winners, to share their knowledge, discuss common challenges, and work together to find solutions.

The competition is open to cities with a minimum of 50,000 inhabitants from EU Member States and countries associated with Horizon Europe, including Armenia, Georgia, and Moldova.

The contest is open until 18 June 2024 (17:00 CET).

An online info session for potential applicants is scheduled on 9 April, it is possible to register on the dedicated webpage.

