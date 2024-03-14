Denmark to start conscripting women for military service

Denmark has announced plans to extend military conscription to women for the first time and increase the standard service time, the BBC reports.

It also wants to boost its defense budget by nearly $6bn in the next five years to meet Nato targets.

“We do not rearm because we want war. We are rearming because we want to avoid it,” said PM Metter Frederiksen.

Unveiling the reforms on Wednesday, Ms Frederiksen said the government was seeking to achieve “full equality between the sexes”.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said: “More robust conscription, including full gender equality, must contribute to solving defence challenges, national mobilisation and manning our armed forces.”

Women in the Scandinavian country can already volunteer for military service.